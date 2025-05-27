Fairmont Park in North Philadelphia

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

MIAMI – A Memorial Day celebration in a Philadelphia park turned into a mass shooting, leaving two people dead and nine seriously wounded.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters that multiple shooters fired into a crowd at Fairmont Park in the northern part of the city around 10:30 p.m.

Bethel said one adult male and an adult female were killed during the shooting.

He said three teenagers were among the victims and transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The police don’t have any suspects in custody and launched an investigation.

“We’ll probably have some updates tomorrow morning once we get the scene resolved, and we’ll give you an update then whether we do it in person or send out something in writing,” he reassured the public at a press conference. “It’s memorial’s day, a day where we honor those who give their lives in war, and so we understand the significance of this event, and so we’ll make sure we provide an update.”