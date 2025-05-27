Photo courtesy of iStock

MIAMI – Ex-cons who find it difficult landing jobs because they lack job skills outside jail now have an opportunity to pursue trades under a new Florida law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a program which allows formerly incarcerated Floridians to apply vocational credits toward professional trades they learned while in prison.

The program also bridges the gap for skills they are lacking, and skills required to enter the workforce and embrace new job opportunities.

Some of the trade programs include plumbing, cosmetology and electrical work.

The law goes into effect July 1.