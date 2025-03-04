Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Human traffickers could face the harshest penalties in Florida if a new bill is passed in the Florida Legislature.

State Rep. Berny Jacques, a Republican from Seminole County, has filed House Bill 1283 for the annual Legislative Session to increase punishment for human traffickers including life imprisonment and the death penalty if they are convicted of using physical force against kids under the age of 12.

Physical force against those with severe mental incapacities would also fall under the penalties of life in prison and state-sanctioned execution.

Jacques’ bill would strengthen Florida’s efforts to combat human trafficking and severely punish those who exploit children and other vulnerable people.

“Human trafficking is one of the greatest evils of our time, and those who prey on the most vulnerable, especially children, must face the full force of justice,” Rep. Jacques said in a statement. “This legislation makes it clear: Florida has zero tolerance for these crimes. We are protecting our communities, standing up for victims, and ensuring that those who commit these horrific acts are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

A companion bill in the Senate hasn’t been filed yet.