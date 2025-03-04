Photo courtesy of msn.com

MIAMI – College students would be permitted to carry firearms and other concealed weapons on campus in Florida under a new proposed bill.

State Senator Randy Fine, a Republican from Melbourne Beach, has filed SB 814 which would extend concealed carry rights on college campuses.

The bill was introduced during the annual Florida Legislature session which began March 4.

“It simply extends the right that people off campus to on campus,” Fine told reporters. “This simply removes that exclusion.”

According to the bill, if approved, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) would authorize a college or university to designate a campus facility or area as a sensitive location that doesn’t allow concealed weapons or firearms while hosting or sponsoring a sporting event.

In addition, colleges and universities will be required to submit a security plan to FDLE to receive that authorization.

Fine said if the bill becomes law, it will help protect students and faculty from terror acts and an active shooter on campus.