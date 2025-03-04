Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – The city of Miami withdrew an ordinance that would’ve discontinued recycling service for residential and business areas.

According to sources, the ordinance triggered a response from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who fired off a missive to the city, saying the county will file a lawsuit if commissioners approve the ordinance.

The county is amid a waste management crisis, wrestling with its ambivalence over building a new incinerator or using landfills.

The county has been delaying a decision since the plant in Doral was destroyed in a fire in 2023.

Levine Cava said Miami ending recycling service would impact the county’s strategy for dealing with recycling service for the future.

The city of Miami said Levine Cava’s threat of legal action was not the reason commissioners abandoned the ordinance.

Orlando Rodriguez, the city’s communication director, said in a statement to the South Florida Times, that city leaders decided to reexamine the recycling department which has been struggling due to truck breakdowns, among other issues.