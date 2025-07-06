Photo courtesy of Getty Images

MIAMI – Jackson South Medical Center is closing its maternity unit in the fall, as Jackson Health System is focusing more on plans to support the hospital’s ongoing growth.

Shutting down the unit will help better align services with the current demands of the community in southwest Miami-Dade, the hospital said in a statement.

“Jackson South’s continued success relies on adapting to our patients’ needs,” the statement said. “While the types of services offered may vary from hospital to hospital, as a system, we provide the most comprehensive, high-quality care for every patient.”

Hospital employees will be moved to other departments at Jackson South or units within Jackson Health System.

Pregnant women will still receive care until closure and others will be referred to The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial and Johnson North Medical Center.

Jackson South Medical Center is located in the 9300 block of SW 152nd Street in Miami-Dade County.