Everglades National Park (Photo courtesy Everglades.org).

MIAMI – Foreigners visiting the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S. might have to pay more in entrance fees under a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The decree calls on national parks across the U.S. to charge more entry fees for foreign visitors who camp out at the tourist destinations and enjoy the environment they seek when they come to America.

The order instructs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who oversees the National Park Services, to develop a strategy that will ultimately increase entrance and recreation pass fees for any non-US residents coming to visit a national park.

The president’s order also gives Burgum the task to ‘encourage international tourism to America’s national parks and outdoor recreation areas, even with a potential price hike.

In signing the order, Trump also revoked a memorandum that had been signed towards the end of Barack Obama’s second term, which was intended to promote diversity and inclusion at national parks.