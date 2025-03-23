Photo courtesy of the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Jermaine McFarlane was appointed the new chief for the Miramar Fire and Rescue Department on March 21.

McFarlane previously was the department’s Deputy Fire Chief and now is the top brass overseeing a total of 182 personnel including 162 sworn firefighters.

“It is the honor of my life to serve the residents of Miramar in this new capacity,” said McFarlane in a statement. “Having spent the past 26 years with the department, I am deeply committed to our mission of excellence in public safety. I look forward to leading our outstanding men and women in uniform as we continue to protect and serve this great city.”

Said Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam: “McFarlane’s decades of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the people of Miramar make him the right choice to lead us forward.”