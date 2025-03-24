Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

MIAMI – Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman to serve in Congress from Utah and the first Haitian American in Congress, has died from brain cancer.

She was 49.

The former Utah U.S. Rep. died in her home in Saratoga Springs. Utah on March 23, according to reports.

Love was born in New York City, where she served on the city council and later on the Saratoga Springs City Council.

She ran for Congress twice, unsuccessfully in 2012 but won in 2014.

After losing her seat in 2018 to Democrat Ben McAdams, Love worked as a political commentator for CNN in 2019.

Love is survived by her husband and three children.