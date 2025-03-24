Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

MIAMI – Postal workers from around the U.S. are protesting the likelihood of privatization of mail services by the President Donald Trump administration.

On Sunday, Palm Beach County postal workers took to the streets to voice their opposition to private ownership which could eliminate their jobs and impact delivery services and drive up shipping costs for customers.

The Trump administration said privatizing mail services will save the U.S. money after the U.S. Postal Service said its annual loss increased to an estimated $10 billion in 2024.

Total operating revenue was $79.5 billion last year, an increase of $1.4 billion compared to 2023.

The USPS employs about 635,000 nationwide.

The rally also drew the support of U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, who praised the USPS as one of the country’s most trusted and efficient institutions.

Frankel said private ownership of mail services shouldn’t be able to handle delivering sensitive materials.

“Medicine, Social Security checks, your packages, and as important or more important, your vote by mail,” Frankel said.