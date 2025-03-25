Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Law & and Order actor Isaiah Stokes, who was convicted of murder by a jury, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

New York judge Kenneth Holder sentenced Stokes to 25 years to life imprisonment for the murder of Tyrone Jones in New York, which prosecutors describe as a revenge killing.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, Stokes and the victim were embroiled in a fued which commenced in 2020 when he threw the actor out of his birthday party after a confrontation.

Stokes tracked down Jones by attacking a GPS device to his car and stalked him for a week before the murder.

Stokes didn’t express any remorse during his sentencing after Jones’ father, Tyrone Jones, Sr., told the court the loss of his son will devastate him for the rest of his life.

“I can remember the day that my son was brought into this world – a happy father I was. TJ was fun…a loving uncle and nephew. What I don’t want to remember, Isaiah Stokes, is the day that you decided to murder my son.” Jones Sr. said.