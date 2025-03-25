Photo courtesy of Pinterest

MIAMI – An individual convicted of killing a law enforcement officer could spend the rest of his/her life in prison if Florida lawmakers approve a bill to strengthen punishment on an assault of police officers.

The cop killer bill is being sponsored by St. Augustine Senator Tom Leek and Jacksonville state Rep. Jessica Baker.

The murder of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Rayner, who was shot in 2021, inspired the legislation.

Prosecutors were seeking a first-degree murder conviction against Othal Wallace who allegedly shot Rayner in the head after a physical confrontation.

The were allowed to present evidence in court of Wallace’s belligerent demeanor toward police office including social media posts.

Despite the overwhelming evidence Wallace was convicted of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, outraging the law enforcement community.