Photo courtesy Stock.adobe.com

MIAMI – Florida lawmakers are proposing to scale back on child labor laws to address the labor shortage due to the crackdown on illegal migrants.

Since Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his GOP-controlled Legislature imposed laws echoing President Donald Trump’s massive illegal migrants crackdown operation, it has been difficult for employees to fill jobs in the agriculture, constructions and tourism industries.

For years, the positions have been filled by undocumented migrants.

In 2023, DeSantis championed a bill which levy fines and other penalties against employers who hire undocumented migrants.

On Tuesday, lawmakers propelled a bill that would lift regulations that bar 16- and 17-year-olds from working jobs before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on school days, working more than eight hours on school days and working more than 30 hours a week while in class.

The proposal also would erase a requirement that teens receive at least 30-minute meal breaks when they work eight-hour shifts.

A separate measure in the state House would allow teens who are employed as interns or trainees to be paid below the state’s $13-an-hour minimum wage, which is set to increase to $15-an-hour next year.

Critics of the bill said children could be exploited by their employees and impact their grades and test scores.