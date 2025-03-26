Photo courtesy of the Office of U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

MIAMI – U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick announced a $1 million grant for the City of West Palm Beach’s Coleman Park Affordable Housing Project.

This funding will be used to develop an affordable rental housing project at 1400 Henrietta Avenue, in the Coleman Park neighborhood.

The project site will accommodate approximately between 9 to 18 supportive housing units for families that are transitioning from homelessness or for those at risk of homelessness. It will also help low-income households that are priced out of the West Palm Beach housing market.

“I secured $1 million in funding for the Coleman Park Affordable Housing Project so that more households across our community can achieve the American Dream,” Cherfilus-McCormick, whose district covers Palm Beach and Broward counties. “This is about more than just developing new housing units, these are beacons of hope that will help families rebuild, grow, and thrive right here in West Palm Beach.”

Jennifer Ferriol, Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of West Palm Beach, said the grant is critical for the city’s Community Project Funding.

“Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick’s support in securing $1,000,000 for affordable housing in West Palm Beach is a testament to the effectiveness of federal-local collaboration. This funding serves as a reminder that when we work together—across levels of government—we can make tangible investments that support working families in our community,” Ferriol said.