Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Autonomous Patrol Vehicle drives by itself (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office)

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office just took a page from the 1980s NBC show Knight Rider: A vehicle driving by itself.

The Sheriff’s Office unveiled its first-ever self-driving vehicle dubbed “PUG,” which stands for Police Unmanned Ground.

New technology will allow the police car cruiser to patrol the streets with on one behind the wheel.

It’s similar to K.I.T.T. which stood for Knight Industries Two Thousand, the black Trans Am with computer gadgets to allow the car to move without Michael Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, behind the wheel.

The vehicle comes equipped with 360-degree cameras, license plate recognition, and even a deployable drone.

It is designed to patrol neighborhoods, integrate with law enforcement databases in real time, and provide support at crash scenes with tools such as thermal imaging and drone response.

“The PUG allows us to explore how new technology can keep people safe while making the best use of our resources. Deputies remain at the heart of this mission, and the PUG is here to support them,” Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said.