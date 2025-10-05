Photo courtesy of templates.com

Miami-Dade County has launched a program to help reinstate people’s driver’s licenses that were suspended.

Operation Green Light is designed to reduce or waive fines and outstanding tickets that caused the suspension of driver’s license.

According to the county about 600,000 people in Miami-Dade had a suspended license.

The majority, 63 percent, had their driver license suspended for failure to pay a fine; 31 percent had failed to appear in court.

Less than three percent had licenses suspended due to charges relating to driving under the influence or reckless driving.

For more information, contact the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Office.