Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Office

MIAMI – In an effort to streamline services and reduce long lines, Miami-Dade’s Tax Collector Office recently opened a new driver’s license station inside the agency’s building in Downtown Miami, 200 N.W. 2nd Avenue.

The agency is in the process of taking over driver’s license and registration services from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) Department.

Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez has been visiting different locations throughout the county to see what improvements are needed to satisfy customers’ experience.

He discovered residents were frustrated over waiting in long lines to renew their driver’s license and vehicle registration and not enough employees to process their requests.

Fernandez decided to open the new station to improve services for customers and employees.

“We’re working hard to bring real change to Miami-Dade County,” Fernandez said. “As Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, I know how important it is to listen to the community and address their concerns.”