MIAMI – Residents seeking a job or better job opportunities can try their luck at an upcoming job fair.

On Wednesday, February 26, over 200 company representatives will be at the Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena for the Mega Job Fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Amerant Bank Arena is located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise.

Job seekers will see representatives from the Florida Panthers, Coca Cola, Norwegian Cruise Line sand New York Life Insurance, just to name a few, at the job fair.

To register, visit www.jobsnewssouthflorida.com