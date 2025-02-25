Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Taking a page from President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, Florida Republican Ron DeSantis is creating the state’s own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

And like the Elon Musk-led DOGE, DeSantis is creating a task force to eliminate government wasteful spending to save taxpayers money and ensure more accountability.

The state’s DOGE task force will be tasked with eliminating bureaucracy, reviewing colleges and universities spending, further examining state agencies to cut wasteful spending, audit local governments and return unused and surplus federal dollars.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said. “It will eliminate redundant boards and commissions, review state university and college operations and spending, utilize artificial intelligence to further examine state agencies to uncover hidden waste, and even audit the spending habits of local entities to shine the light on waste and bloat.”

In his return to the White House on January 20, Trump created the DOGE, a special commission designed to slash federal spending.

Headed by Musk, the department has already made numerous headlines and been at the center of legal proceedings questioning the scope of its access to personal records.

The DOGE has already made deep cuts to federal agencies as thousands of employees are out of work including 6,000 IRS workers during tax season.