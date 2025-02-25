Photo courtesy of Miami Dade College Medical Campus

MIAMI – Miami Dade College (MDC) Medical Campus is hosting its annual Community Health Fair where medical experts will be on hand to offer vial healthcare services and wellness education.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 950 N.W. 20th Street in Miami.

The fair is aimed to increase health awareness and provide resources for people who are lacking access to essential services including preventative care.

Free screenings for glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, dental hygiene and vision exams also will be available at the event.

In addition, healthcare professionals will be on-site to provide educational sessions covering diabetes management, nutrition, heart disease prevention, and prenatal care.

Families can also enjoy fun activities tailored for children, ensuring a well-rounded and inclusive experience for all participants.

For more information, call 305-237-4000 or visit www.mdc.edu/medical.com.