Photo courtesy of Metalmenrecycling.com

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools students will have an opportunity to learn all about recycling.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III has launched the Recycling Education curriculum for students in head start, Pre-K and the first grade to learn about the importance of recycling and how it protects the environment.

“Educating our youngest residents on the importance of waste reduction is an investment in the future of Miami-Dade County,” said Gilbert. “This curriculum will equip students with the knowledge and tools to become the stewards of tomorrow, making a positive and lasting impact on our community for years to come.

According to Green Maters, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group, recycling is important for several reasons.

It conserves natural resources by reducing the need for new raw materials, reduces energy consumption and minimizes the environmental impact of waste materials, preserves the environment by preventing pollution, and keeps the environment clean by keeping landfills from being overloaded.