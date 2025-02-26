Photo courtesy of North Miami Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe

MIAMI – Kassandra Timothe is the new vice mayor for the city of North Miami.

Timothe’s colleagues elected her second in command at a recent meeting.

Timothe said she will continue her agenda including initiatives to improve North Miami’s diverse population, city services and civic engagement.

“I am honored and humbled to step into this role as Vice Mayor,” said Timothe. “My commitment to the people of North Miami remains stronger than ever, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and community members to create meaningful progress for our city.”

Timothe was first elected to the council in 2021 and focused on small businesses support, youth engagement and infrastructure upgrades.

Before her election to the City Council, she served as the city’s public information officer, where she played a pivotal role in strengthening community relations and increasing government transparency.