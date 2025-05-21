Texas U.S. Rep. Jasimine Crockett

MIAMI – State Senator Shervin Jones is holding a town hall meeting to focus on mobilizing Black voters and addressing social justice issues.

“The People’s Meetup” is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 21311 Northwest 34th Avenue, in Miami Gardens.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will be the feature attraction and civil rights organizations, and grassroots groups are scheduled to be on hand as well.

They include the NAACP, Black Voters Matter, Equality Florida, Florida Student Power, Moms Demand Action and SAVE.

“This isn’t another town hall — it’s a community-powered gathering,” Jones said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating a space for real, honest conversations — the kind that move us forward.”