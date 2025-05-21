Photo courtesy of Pixabay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Amid an uncertain economy and deep federal funding cuts, Palm Beach County is proposing to keep the current property tax rate (4.5000 mills) for the next fiscal year.

County officials released the preliminary $4.46 billion budget for 2025-2026 which includes cuts to some departments.

Residents will still see a slight tax increase because property values rose during the current fiscal year.

The rate will generate roughly $71 million more in property tax revenue to fund a 6 percent pay raise for county employees, higher health insurance rates and adding new positions with the sheriff’s and fire departments.

County officials will host several budget workshops to gather residents’ input before approving a final tax rate and budget in September.

Most Florida counties’ budgets could be impacted by the ongoing dispute in the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature over sales and property taxes relief, and gas and tourism development taxes.

Half of counties’ budgets rely on the taxes to fund critical services, but lawmakers can’t seem to agree on a budget and extended the session until late June.

Both chambers are $4.4 billion apart over slashing general sales tax from 6 percent to 5.75 percent which would save residents about $5 billion a year, and property tax relief.

In addition, the President Donald Trump administration is proposing deep federal funding cuts to local governments, universities and nonprofit organizations that provide outreach services for affordable housing and healthcare, HIV/AIDS awareness programs and cancer research and free cancer screenings.