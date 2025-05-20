Photo courtesy of Getty Images

MIAMI – Florida experienced a slight increase in unemployment for the month of April.

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, unemployment claims rose to 3.7 percent in April, as roughly 410,000 people were out of work from a labor force of 11.203 million.

The 3.7 percent rate was up from 3.6 percent in February and March 12.

The number of people qualified as unemployed increased by 7,000 in April and was 46,000 higher than in April 2024.

The labor force increased by 5,000 people in April and was up by 57,000 from April 20243.