Photo courtesy of iStock

MIAMI – Despite Florida being a concealed weapon permit less state, more residents still choose to obtain their firearm license and training, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Two years after Florida lawmakers decided to do away with firearm permits, roughly 2.4 million residents held active concealed weapons licenses as of April 2025.

Another 1.1 million renewed their permits.

Miami-Dade County has the highest number of weapon permit carriers in the state with 186,435, followed by Broward County with 168,641.

In 2023, Florida became the 29th permit less carry state when lawmakers approved legislation despite protests from anti-gun advocates who called for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting massacre in 2018, and the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Former Gov. Rick Scott led legislation to increase the minimum age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21 and a longer waiting period to purchase a handgun for extensive background checks.

Second Amendment advocates lobbied lawmakers two years ago to allow Florida to become a permit less carry state for self-defense for law-abiding citizens.