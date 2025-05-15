The Spinners lead singer John Edwards

Photo courtesy of soundtrack.com

MIAMI- John Edwards, the lead singer for the R&B group The Spinners who scored hit after hit, has died, according to news reports.

Edwards died on May 11 at the age of 80.

His health was on the decline since he suffered a stroke in 2000 that forced him to retire.

According to The Spinners’ webpage, Edwards joined The Spinners in 1977, replacing Philippé Wynne who pursued a solo career.

The group, formed in the 1960s, had already cemented its place in music history with hits like “I’ll Be Around,” “It’s a Shame,” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”

Edwards became the lead singer as The Spinners climbed into the Billboards Top 10 charts with hits like “Working My Way Back to You” and “Cupid.”

Edwards’ rich vocals also graced soundtracks, including “Spaceballs” for Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy and “Brother to Brother” for the 1988 film Twins, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

His contributions kept The Spinners relevant through changing musical landscapes.

The Spinners were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 and the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2015.

The band released a statement calling Edwards a true leader.

“John Edwards bore the weight of the world on his young shoulders,” the statement said. “He proved more than capable, ensuring the excellence fans associate with The Spinners continued uninterrupted.”