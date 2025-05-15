Photo courtesy vrogue.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools will discontinue its free lunch program for students starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

Schools’ officials said the federal funding which helped the free lunch program was cut, and the district’s surplus used during the COVID-19 pandemic has run out.

Students’ who parents don’t qualify for federal assistance will have to pay for their kids’ meals.

The universal free lunch program, initially supported by federal waivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, had continued through this school year thanks to extra funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the district’s fund balance.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, lunch will cost $3 in elementary schools, $3.35 in middle schools, and $3.50 in high schools, the first price increase in 12 years.

Breakfast will remain free for all students.