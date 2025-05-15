John E. Johnson Jr. Esq., executive director Michigan Department of Civil Rights. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHIGAN.GOV

Vatican City — Pope Leo XIV laid out the vision of his papacy Saturday, identifying artiﬁcial intelligence as one of the most critical matters facing humanity and vowing to continue in some of the core priorities of Pope Francis.

In his ﬁrst formal audience, Leo repeatedly cited Francis and the Argentine pope’s 2013 mission statement, making clear a commitment to making the Catholic Church more inclusive and attentive to the faithful and a church that looks out for the "least and rejected."

Leo, the ﬁrst American pope, told the cardinals who elected him that he was fully committed to the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernized the church. He identiﬁed AI as one of the main issues facing humanity, saying it poses challenges to defending human dignity, justice and labor.

In another hint of his priorities, the Vatican revealed that Leo, a member of the Augustinian religious order, would retain the motto and coat of arms that he had as bishop of Chiclayo, Peru. The motto, "In Illo uno unum," was pronounced by St. Augustine in a sermon to explain that "although we Christians are many, in the one Christ we are one."

Identifying with Francis

Leo referred to AI in explaining the choice of his name: His namesake, Pope Leo XIII, was pope from 1878 to 1903 and laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought. He did so most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers’ rights and capitalism at the dawn of the industrial age. The late pope criticized both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism, giving shape to a distinctly Catholic vein of economic teaching.

In remarks Saturday, Leo said he identiﬁed with his predecessor, who addressed the great social question of the day posed by the industrial revolution in the encyclical.

"In our own day, the church offers everyone the treasury of its social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the ﬁeld of artiﬁcial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice and labor," he said.

Toward the end of his pontiﬁcate, Francis became increasingly vocal about the threats to humanity posed by AI and called for an international treaty to regulate it. He warned that such powerful technology risks turning human relations into mere algorithms. Francis brought his message to the Group of Seven industrialized nations when he addressed their summit last year, insisting AI must remain human-centric so that decisions about when to use weapons or even less lethal tools always remain made by humans and not machines.

The late Argentine pope also used his 2024 annual peace message to call for an international treaty to ensure AI is developed and used ethically, arguing that a technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness is too perilous to develop unchecked.

Francis in many ways saw the Chicagoborn Augustinian missionary Robert Prevost as something of an heir apparent: He moved him to take over a small Peruvian diocese in 2014, where Prevost later became bishop and head of the Peruvian bishops conference, and then called him to Rome to take over one of the most important Vatican ofﬁces vetting bishop nominations in 2023.

In the speech, delivered in Italian in the Vatican’s synod hall – not the Apostolic Palace – Leo made repeated references to Francis and the mourning over his death. He held up Francis’ 2013 mission statement, "The Joy of the Gospel," as something of his own marching orders.

In America, some states have initiated guidelines, practices or policies that govern AI. The State of Michigan Department of Civil Rights headed by Executive Director John E. Johnson Jr. Esq., afﬁrms these guidelines as practical and necessary to secure human technological advancement that observes and respects the civil rights of the People of Michigan:

1. The public should be protected from unsafe or ineffective AI systems.

2. The public should not face discrimination by algorithms and AI systems should be used and designed in an equitable way.

3. The public should be protected from abusive data practices via built-in protections and should have agency over how data about them is used.

4. The public should know that an AI empowered automated system is being used and understand how and why it contributes to outcomes that impact them.

5. The public should be able to opt out, where appropriate, and have access to a person who can quickly consider and remedy problems we encounter.