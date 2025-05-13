Gwen Cherry, the first African American woman to win election to the Florida Legislature, will among Black icons honored with a mural

Photo courtesy of floridamemory.com

MIAMI – Black icons such as former Miami-Dade Commissioner Neil Adams, Gwen Cherry, the first African American woman to win election to the Florida Legislature, former state Rep. Jefferson Reaves, Historian Dr. Dorothy Fields and educator and preservationist Dr. Enid Pinkney will be featured on a mural at Jefferson Reaves, Sr. Park in the Brownsville community.

The Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association (BCNA) and HOPE murals will unveil the Historic Brownsville Legacy Murals on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 9 a.m. at 3090 N.W. 50th Street.

The organization and the community will honor their legacies and leadership that had an impact on Brownsville, one of Miami-Dade’s historic Black neighborhoods as well as historic sites such as the Hampton House, Georgette Tea Room and the Overtown Lyric Theatre.

“These murals are more than just artistic expressions, they’re visual legacies,” said German DuBois III, Founder and Executive Director of HOPE Murals. “By involving young people in this creative journey, we build bridges between generations and inspire pride, identity, and purpose.”

“The BCNA is proud to bring these powerful stories to life at Jefferson Reaves Park,” said Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of BCNA. “Brownsville’s history is one of strength, vision, and determination. These murals will preserve our heritage and ignite a vision for the future.” The unveiling event is open to the public and will feature live music, local food vendors, and hands-on art activities for youth.

For details about the event and further information, please visit www.mybcna.com or www.hopemurals.org.