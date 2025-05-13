Photo courtesy of the Weather Channel

MIAMI – As summer approaches, weather experts predict record heat for South Florida which can impact people with underlying medical conditions including high blood pressure.

The city of Miami has decided to help people cool off by opening up 10 cooling centers in parks throughout the city through October.

“People can come to the cooling centers to access a place to sit down in A/C, to get drinking water, electrolytes, a cooling towel and we’re also providing refillable water bottles,” said Sonia Brubaker, the city’s chief resilience officer.

Miami’s extreme heat season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31, The heat index last year reached heights of up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit, which can pose serious health risks.

For more information on locations and hours, visit miami.gov/coolingcenters.