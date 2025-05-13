U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson inducted into Miami-Dade County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2024.

Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women (CFW) is now accepting nominations for the Miami-Dade County Women’s Hall of Fame through May 30.

The Hall of Fame was created to honor and celebrate the lives of local women who blazed the trail for those to follow and left a lasting impact in the community.

The CFW encourages community members, civic organizations, and institutions to help spotlight these women.

Nominations should include general information and a description of the nominee’s work and qualifications, including the nominee’s significant contributions to the social, economic, cultural or political well-being of Miami-Dade County.

Those selected for membership in the Miami-Dade County Women’s Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction ceremony during a regularly scheduled County Commission meeting later this year and will be permanently recognized at the planned Women’s Hall of Fame to be located at The Women’s Park.

Past honorees include U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, Mar Athalie Range, Miami’s first Black woman City of Miami Commissioner and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

To nominate someone for the Women’s Hall of Fame, contact CFW Program Director Dr. Rose Martin at rose.martin@miamidade.gov or call 305-375-4967.