Photo courtesy of Christushealth.org

MIAMI – The President Donald Trump administration has stopped funding research which helps infants with heart defects.

According to NBC News, Dr. James Antaki, a biomedical engineering professor at Cornell University, said that the Department of Defense has terminated a $6.7 million grant.

This grant would have enabled him to further research PediaFlow, a device that enhances blood flow in infants with heart defects.

Antaki’s device, which he began developing in 2003, is the size of an AA battery and helps increase blood flow to babies born with a hole between the chambers of their heart. According to The Independent, the device aids in their survival until they can undergo surgery or receive a donated heart.

Antaki says this grant is a “small amount of money that could do so much good for so many people,” compared to the federal government’s budget.

He said the U.S. Defense Department sent him a letter informing him it stopped the grant which has been issued for five years.