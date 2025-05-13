Photo courtesy of Centegix

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County school district will issue all schools an alert device to signal first responders of any emergency on campus.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the Crisis Alert badge is the latest security measure to protect students, teachers and faculty staff from emergencies including medical and an active shooter on school grounds.

Hepburn said Broward is the first school district in the state with the Crisis Alert badge which quickly notify first responders by pressing a button.

The wearable badge activates strobe lights installed across all BCPS school campuses and offices.

Hepburn adds, “It provides comprehensive coverage that includes parking lots and athletic fields. Teachers, administrators and staff can use their wearable badges to alert to various emergencies, ranging from medical incidents and student altercations to initiating a campus wide lockdown due to a school threat.”

Every school will be equipped with the Crisis Alert badge starting with the 2025-2026 school year.