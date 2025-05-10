Photo courtesy of iheartmyteacher.org

MIAMI – A former Chicago Public Schools principal who was indicted on fraud charges died before a judge could hand down her prison sentence.

Sarah Jackson Abedelal was scheduled to face a judge on May 6 but didn’t show up to court, according to published reports.

Her attorney informed the judge the following day that Abedelal was found dead on the day of her court appearance.

Abedelal was indicted in 2020 for allegedly having school district employees submit false overtime so she could collect over $200,000 for personal expenses.

She was facing up to five years in prison.

Abedelal was removed as principal in 2019 amid an investigation after a payroll clerk discovered discrepancies in the employee’s overtime hours.

A case of death was not disclosed.