Photo courtesy of Letsbegamechangers.com

MIAMI – President Donald Trump is reforming the criminal justice system.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order which bans prosecution for those who commit crimes but didn’t know they exist, according to The Daily Signal.

The order prioritizes prosecutions only for those who knowingly violate regulations and cause significant harm.

Trump said the U.S. criminal justice system is over regulated and his order shields Americans from unjust criminalization.

The president’s order mandates each agency to provide to the Office of Management and Budget a list of all enforceable criminal regulatory offenses, the range of potential criminal penalties, and applicable state of mind required for liability.

Agencies must post these reports publicly and update them annually.

Under the order, criminal enforcement of offenses not publicly posted will be strongly discouraged.

Attorney General Pam Bondi must consider the amount of public notice provided regarding an offense before pursuing investigations or charges.