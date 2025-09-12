Woodrow “Woody” Poitier first Black Pompano Beach firefighter (Photo courtesy of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue).

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Pompano Beach’s first African American firefighter Woodrow “Woody” Poitier was honored by the city when officials named the new fire station after him.

City officials and first responders were on hand for the grand opening for Fire Station #52 and Poitier’s dedication ceremony at 10 Southwest 27th Avenue.

The 16,145 square foot, two-story building houses seven individual bunk rooms, each firefighter having their own room, a training room, exercise room and a large open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.

The facility was funded by the 2018 General Obligation Bond.

Poitier, who also was a city commissioner when he retired, was honored and humbled.

His family, including two children who are first responders, was thrilled about their father’s honor.