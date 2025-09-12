Photo courtesy of Wallpaper Cave

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools students can earn community service hours, which is required for graduation, by fostering animals during the summer.

Broward County Animal Care is offering middle and high schools students an opportunity to be part of its “911 for Pets” campaign and earn up to 100 community service hours.

The campaign is designed to alleviate overcrowding at animal shelters and bonus hours are available if the fostered pet is adopted.

Animal Care will provide free food and veterinary care for participating families.

Broward County students are required to complete at least 40 documented community hours to graduate high school.

Residents can support the initiative by adopting, fostering—even temporarily—sharing the program through social media, or visiting

PetAdoptions.Broward.org.