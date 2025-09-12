The Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, is now accepting artist applications for participation in the 9th year of its juried art festival. Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative ﬁber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualiﬁed 2D and 3D ﬁne artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline is Sept. 19, 2025. The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to ﬁgure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is Sept. 26. Performing artists and food & beverage vendors are also invited to submit their application by Sept. 12. Visit armoryart.org.