The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida is commemorating the remarkable women whose vision, tenacity, and leadership have shaped our communities and maintained our cultural legacy in recognition of Women’s History Month this March. Black women have been instrumental in promoting social development and preserving the narratives that characterize our common past, from educators and activists to artists, businesspeople, and community builders. Women’s contributions are included into The Black Archives’ activities, collections, and community connections. The representation of women in our archives serves as a reminder that history is something we do more than just study. New generations are still motivated by the organizations, movements, and cultural venues that their efforts established. This month, we honor the women who have contributed to the creation and upkeep of The Black Archives as well as those who still support our efforts to gather, save, and disseminate Black South Florida’s history. Their commitment guarantees that our communities’ stories will continue to be accessible, respected, and visible for many years to come.