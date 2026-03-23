By: N.L. Preston Bayou Beat News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the United East Conference released its postseason honors this year, one name quickly stood out among the league’s rising stars: Natalie Greene.

The Houston native and first-year forward for Gallaudet University has been named the 2025–26 United East Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, capping a breakout freshman season that has drawn attention far beyond the Bison campus in Washington, D.C.

Standing 6-foot-2, Greene quickly emerged as one of the most impactful newcomers in the conference, averaging 17 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and earning All-Conference Second Team honors .

Earlier in the season, Greene also captured United East Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 25 points against Randolph College — a performance that confirmed what teammates and coaches had already begun to see: the arrival of a special talent.

But Greene’s influence on the court goes beyond scoring and rebounds.

“Natalie Greene’s recognition as United East Rookie of the Year transcends mere statistics,” said Gallaudet head coach Stephanie Stevens. “Although she missed the first nine conference games in January due to an injury, she showed remarkable leadership from the sidelines as she recovered. We consistently witness real growth in Natalie, and her passion for the game is evident in her eyes.”

Greene, who has single-sided deafness, chose Gallaudet not only for its basketball program but also for its role as the nation’s premier university for Deaf and hard-of-hearing students. New to the Deaf community, she has embraced learning American Sign Language while building connections with teammates and classmates.

A proud graduate of Willowridge High School in Houston, Texas, Greene built a reputation as one of the region’s most dynamic student-athletes. She served as student body president, was crowned homecoming queen, and captained the Lady Eagles’ varsity basketball team while earning district MVP honors for her dominance in the paint.

Those who coached her early say her success today is the result of a relentless work ethic.

“Natalie earning United East Rookie of the Year is a testament to her discipline, resilience, and love for the game,” said Willowridge assistant coach Joe Randolph. “I’ve watched her grow since middle school, and seeing her reach this level is incredibly special. This is only the beginning for her.”

The student-athlete’s achievements off the court have been just as impressive.

In May 2025, Greene graduated from Willowridgewith a 4.3 GPA while simultaneously completing an Associate of Arts degree in Computer Programming with honors from Houston Community College through an early-college program.

Today at Gallaudet, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a minor in Black Deaf Studies, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Her mother says Natalie’s journey has been full of unexpected turns.

“The first surprise was when doctors told me Natalie may experience some level of deafness when she was just one day old,” Nakia Cooper said. “I thought that would limit her, but she showed me otherwise. The second was when Natalie—who had been a ballerina from age 5—told me she wanted to play basketball. She was a teen then and I didn’t think that was possible because she had never dribbled a ball, but wow, was I wrong again. She became a force.”

At just 19 years old, Greene is on track to earn her bachelor’s degree in Spring 2027 — while still retaining two years of NCAA eligibility as she pursues graduate studies.

For now, she remains focused on continuing to grow as both a student and athlete while contributing to the success of the Bison program.

Still, her freshman breakout season has already made one thing clear:

From Houston to Washington, Natalie Greene is a name that college basketball fans are beginning to remember—and a player many believe is only just getting started.