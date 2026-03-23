Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon announces EnSima: A new era of innovation with “Luxury-Affordable” Housing to be constructed in the city of Miami Gardens.

High-quality, affordable housing in Miami Gardens

WHO:

City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon

WHEN:

March 20, 2026, 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.

WHERE: 19922 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

WHAT: To showcase how the City of Miami Gardens is becoming a global hub for architectural innovation, Councilman Reggie Leon is proud to announce the launch of EnSima, a groundbreaking development ecosystem that brings world-class design, advanced materials, and next generation construction to the heart of Miami Gardens.

Developed by Terraform Developments in partnership with the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina, EnSima introduces a pioneering “Luxury-Affordable” model that delivers high-end architectural quality at affordable price points to local residents.

“This initiative proves that Miami Gardens is a forward-looking hub for innovation” said Councilman Reggie Leon. “By combining design excellence with housing accessibility, we are setting a new standard for how our community grows.”

Positioned as a major step forward in the city’s innovation agenda, EnSima represents the first-ever use of fiber-composite structural systems and a graphene skin in City of Miami Gardens residential construction. These cutting-edge materials enable faster building timelines, greater durability, improved energy efficiency, and long-term cost savings – setting a new benchmark for modern housing.

For more information, please contact: Derrick Baker at dbaker@miamigardens-fl.gov.