South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), a nonproﬁt dedicated to fostering equity, healing, and inclusivity across the region, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fundraising reception on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., in Overtown, Miami. For tickets, For tickets, visit South Florida People of Color on Eventbrite. Themed “We All Matter – E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One),” the milestone evening will honor visionary leaders, celebrate the impact of SFPoC’s work, and raise essential funds to expand programs that empower communities through connection, dialogue, and systemic change. Evening Highlights Honoring Community Leaders: State Sen. Shevrin Jones – Award for Political Leadership; Mike Allen, Barry University – Francie Peake Educational Partner Award; Chana Budgazad Sheldon, MOCA North Miami – Visionary Arts & Media Award.

Entertainment: Live music by Kizie the Violist and DJ ReRe Culinary Experience: Hors d’oeuvres, grazing stations, cocktails, and open bar Program Features: Award presentations, video showcase, uplifting storytelling moments Networking: Connect with changemakers, leaders, and allies working to build a more just and inclusive South Florida. Learn more at southfloridapoc.org.