Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

MIAMI – The late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas will have a new government center named after her as Houston officials pay tribute to her nearly 30 years in Congress.

Once construction is finished in 2026, the 10,000-square foot Harris County Municipal Utility District will bear the name of Jackson Lee, a remainder of her fight to break down barriers and other racial and diversity issues.

Jackson Lee died of cancer in July 2024.

She was 74.

“It [facility] is really going to be the center of the community, of convening, of leadership development, socializing, to break down barriers, to embrace diversity,” said Erica Lee Carter, daughter of Congresswoman Jackson Lee. “She [Jackson Lee] was always about breaking down barriers and building bridges to the broad community…and I am just tremendously proud that they chose to name such a place after my dear mother.”

Born in New York, Jackson Lee earned a political science degree from Yale University and law degree from the University of Virginia School of law.

She served on the Houston City Council before her stint in Congress.