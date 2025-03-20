Leonard J. Polk, Grand Exalted Ruler, I.B.P.C.E.W., Dr. Nadine Hankerson, president, Elks Lodge 652 Joint Management Team and Nicholas P. Merriweather, Esq. PHOTO COURTESY OF

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After more than seven years of ﬁghting in Broward County, Fla. courts, a jury deliberated for more than four hours Monday, March 17, and returned a verdict of fraud against Sator Investments, LLC, and conspiracy to commit fraud by Kevin Eutsey and Sator Investments, LLC.

In addition, the jury cancelled the Elks Lodge deed held by Sator and Eutsey and quieted the deed title, which returned the entire property at 712 N.W. 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale back to the Elks Lodge 652 of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order Elks of the World, Inc. I.B.P.C.E.W.

The 100-year-old Elks Lodge 652 had been in place on N.W. 2nd Street since 1955. Then, in March 2018, a few displaced Elks Lodge members and golf buddies of Kevin Eutsey entered an agreement, a 50%-50% deal with Eutsey and his Sator Investments, LLC., that ultimately led to controversy. Plagued by mismanagement and allowing the Lodge property to all but crumble, in desperation the displaced members signed papers that transferred the Elks Lodge deed to Eutsey and Sator Investments, LLC.

The original 50/50 joint venture in which Eutsey agreed to use “his” money to satisfy the Elks Lodge’s debts and then convert the property into a proﬁtable club with a room for Elks Lodge activities, immediately became an 85 percent deal for Sator and 15 percent for the Lodge.

All the men involved in this nefarious transaction have not only been expelled from Elks Lodge 652, but also from the Elks worldwide organization.

The jury determined the displaced members neither had authority under the constitution of Elks Lodge 652 nor that of the Grand Lodge. With the illegal deed, Eutsey borrowed money and began demolition on the property ostensibly to construct a new club.

After the St. Patrick’s Day decision by an all-white jury of five women and two men, Leonard J. Polk, Esq., Grand Exalted Ruler of the Grand Lodge, said the jury decision is “justice for the Elks here and for the community. Elks Lodge 652 has a rich history of service. We [the Grand Lodge] are glad we were able to assist,” he continued.

“Thank you for supporting our local Elks, for making sure that the legacy of Elks continues for the foreseeable future.” Polk was both a witness for the plaintiff (Elks Lodge 652) and the corporate representative of the Grand Lodge throughout the more than twoweek trial.

The Elks Lodge, referred to as The Pride of Fort Lauderdale Lodge #652 was ably represented by a Morehouse man, class of 2006, Nicholas P. Merriweather, Esq. His summation last Friday was unique for its simplicity and clarity. For 45 minutes, Merriweather made the jury, and the thin courtroom crowd envision a movie, beginning, middle and end, through the mind’s eye, using simple words. I doubt that he used any three and four syllable words at any time. It was brilliant!

Rounding out the Elks legal team were two lawyers representing the Grand Lodge, Terra L. Sickler, Esq., and Morgan Weinstein, Esq. With Grand Exalted Ruler Leonard J. Polk, Esq., at the helm, although he could only participate in the case as a witness, the outcome was secure.

Al Calloway, Al.calloway715@gmail.com