Photo courtesy of Facebook: Oluwamodupe Oloyede

MIAMI – Oluwamodupe Oloyede made history when she became the first female head drum major for Florida A&M University’s famed Marching 100 band.

The Rattlers Director of Bands, Dr. Shelby Chipman, made the announcement in a press release, as Oloyede is the first woman to hold the position in the band’s history.

Oloyede, who served last season as the Marching “100’s” second-ever female drum major, said she’s honored to lead the group and understands the significance of her new role.

The milestone comes as the Marching “100” rides a wave of national recognition, having been named ESPN’s Band of the Year in 2024.

Chipman emphasized that leadership selections go beyond musical talent but looks at character as well.

“We look for someone who exemplifies discipline, communication, and a deep understanding of our traditions,” Dr. Chipman said.