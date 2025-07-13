Photo courtesy of Facebook

WEST PALM BEACH. Fla. – U.S. President Donald Trump will soon have a street named after him near his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Palm Beach County Commission approved a resolution to rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard” which runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president’s estate.

The street renaming sign will be unveiled in September.

Legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year directs the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.