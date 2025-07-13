Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Florida is banned from enforcing a law which criminalizes undocumented immigrants for entering the state without the knowledge of immigration officials.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s injunction who found that Florida’s law likely conflicts with the federal government’s exclusive authority over immigration policy, according to the Associated Press.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed the emergency request after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams blocked Florida from enforcing the law, saying it was unconstitutional.

An appeals court in Atlanta also sided with Williams’ decision who held Uthmeier in contempt for encouraging local law enforcement to proceed despite the injunction.