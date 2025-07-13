Photo courtesy of thekif.com

MIAMI – Florida medical marijuana patients could have their state cannabis registration temporarily stripped if they are convicted or plead guilty to drug crimes.

Senate Bill 2514, which gives the state Department of Health (DOH) the authority to revoke the use of marijuana for patients suffering from cancer, epilepsy, chronic pain and other health related issues, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The measure says a patient or caregiver would have their registration immediately suspended upon being charged with a state drug crime, and the suspension would remain in place until the criminal case reaches a final disposition.

DOH officials can reinstate patients’ registration cards, extend the suspension or revoke it entirely.