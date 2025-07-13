Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County officials cut the ribbon for a series of upgrades for Lakes Stevens Park in Miami Gardens

County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III and Miami-Dade Parks Assistant Director Bryan Eichler were on hand for the ceremony at the park, 5375 N.W. 183rd Street.

The park’s improvements include a new gated splash pad with interactive water play elements and an exterior shower, along with a new restroom building that includes a breezeway, storage space, and a family restroom.

Additional enhancements include 8-foot-wide lighted walkways, a 25-space parking lot with three EV charging stations, a picnic shelter, sodded sitting mound, site furniture (benches, picnic tables, bike rack), a drinking fountain with bottle filler, a dumpster enclosure, and lush, irrigated landscaping throughout the park.